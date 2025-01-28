Randy’s Donuts introduced the FireAid Donut, a special limited-edition donut to benefit FireAid’s efforts to start rebuilding our community. The FireAid donut will be a raised donut featuring vanilla icing, red sprinkles, and a red heart symbolizing unity and care for those impacted by fires. FireAid’s donations will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.

FireAid is hosting a benefit concert on January 30th at Intuit Dome and from January 29th through January 31st 100% of the $5 purchase price of every FireAid donut will be donated to FireAid. Following that, for the month of February, all participating Randy’s Donuts locations in California will donate $3 from the purchase of each donut to FireAid. Participating locations include Inglewood, Downey, Costa Mesa, Pasadena, Santa Monica, Culver City, El Segundo, Torrance, Burbank, North Hollywood, Riverside & San Diego.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. With new locations popping up all over the world like Mexico and Japan. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.