In honor of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Randy’s Donuts is launching a limited-edition Grand Prix Chocolate Donut available April 9–13 at all California locations.

The Grand Prix Chocolate Donut is a chocolate raised donut topped with crushed Oreos, red and white icing lines, and finished with a checkered flag — the perfect pit stop treat to celebrate race week.

WHEN:

Wednesday, April 9 – Sunday, April 13, 2025

WHERE:

Available at all Randy’s Donuts locations in California

Randy’s Donuts is known for its fun, bold, and culturally relevant collabs — and this latest release is a sweet way to honor one of SoCal’s most exciting and long-standing sporting events.