Randy’s Donuts is heating up the summer with two new Limited Time Only donuts that are here for a good time, not a long time! Available from Sunday, June 1st through Thursday, July 31st, donut lovers can indulge in:

– A plain cake donut topped with zesty key lime icing, whipped topping, and lime-infused butter crumb. Chocolate Strawberry Shortcake Donut – A chocolate iced cake donut piled high with whipped topping and fresh diced strawberries.

Vibrant, summery donuts topped with whipped cream, fresh fruit, and zesty crumbles what could be better! Each priced at just $3.95, making it the perfect seasonal splurge.

Available while supplies last at participating Randy’s Donuts locations.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.