Randy’s Donuts to Open First San Diego Location on May 3

On Wednesday, May 3 world-famous Randy’s Donuts will unveil its first location in San Diego at 3737 Murphy Canyon Road at Aero Drive right off the Interstate 15. The iconic Los Angeles donut shop based in Inglewood, CA will open its doors with the following special promotions.

A free glazed raised donut for each person through the door from open (6am) through 12 noon

The first 50 people through the door who say the code phrase ‘I LOVE COFFEE’ will be rewarded with a custom Randy’s Donuts San Diego travel coffee mug that they will be able to bring back to this location for a free drip coffee refill anytime through the end of 2023!

25 lucky customers will win free Randy’s Donuts for a year

Randy’s Donuts custom SWAG and special door prizes throughout the day

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has eleven locations in Los Angeles, Orange and Riverside counties, as well as two drive-thru shops in Las Vegas and a location inside Resorts World Las Vegas on the famous Las Vegas Strip. Randy’s Donuts owner Mark Kelegian announced plans in 2019 to begin selling franchise rights nationwide and signed a development deal with San Diego native and restauratuer Emilio Támez that includes ten stores to open around San Diego County. Támez also owns and operates two of the acclaimed Taqueria Revolucion and is the founder of Sadie’s Hand-Crafted Ice Cream, all in Chula Vista, and is a true partner in his community.

“San Diego is an incredible family city with world-class attractions, and we’re honored to add our world-famous donuts to the list of reasons why families love San Diego so much,” says Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “When we enter new markets, it’s important that we work with operators who understand the restaurant business and who also have a passion for our donuts. Emilio is not only a successful restaurateur, but a food innovator as well and we’re excited to see his approach introducing Randy’s Donuts to San Diego.”

“It is my great privilege to introduce these incredible donuts to the San Diego community,” adds Támez. “The timing of the opening is exciting as we will be able to support celebrations happening throughout May and June from Mother’s Day to graduations to end of year beach parties with coffee carafes and donuts by the dozen.”

The new Randy’s Donuts San Diego location visible from Interstate 15 and includes a special interior 3D Randy’s Donut atop a mural of the San Diego skyline including the Coronado Bridge in the dining area accompanied by couches and comfortable seating offering a welcoming interior experience to enjoy donuts and coffee. Fans can expect to find their favorite handmade donuts in over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole), seasonal special donuts and Randy’s Roast coffee (a proprietary blend), serving customers their favorite coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes. Randy’s Donuts San Diego will also be one of the first locations in Randy’s Donuts history to debut an all-new ice-cream donut sandwich – a warm Randy's donut filled with either vanilla, chocolate or strawberry locally made ice cream from Támez’s shop Sadie's Handcrafted Ice Cream – a delicious creation that Támez is delighted to introduce.