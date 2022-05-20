Randy's Donuts Opening San Fernando Valley Location on June 1

On Wednesday, June 1, Randy's Donuts is opening its first San Fernando Valley location at 3007 N Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91504. The classic donut shop based in Inglewood will celebrate its tenth Southern California location by sharing a free raised glazed donut with all guests from 6am-12pm at the Burbank location only. A ribbon cutting ceremony with the Burbank Chamber of Commerce is scheduled at 11am, along with live DJ entertainment and chances to win prizes via business card drawing. To enter the drawing, customers must leave a business card in the donut raffle box; prizes include free dozen donuts, complimentary catering packages and more.

Randy’s Donuts Burbank is owned and operated by Madison Valley Group Inc. which also owns and operates multiple WaBa Grills, is the classic donut maker’s third domestic franchise location. The first two domestic franchises opened in Bakersfield and Santa Ana.

“We’re thrilled to bring the world’s most-famous donuts to the Media Capital of the World, just minutes away from Burbank Airport. Just like Inglewood and LAX, folks traveling to and from Burbank and everyone in San Fernando Valley can pick up Southern California’s most iconic donuts any day of the week,” says Panos Grivakis – franchise operator of the Burbank location. “Our grand opening is a fun kick-off for National Donut Day and we hope everyone can stop by to celebrate with free donuts and giveaways.”

National Donut Day celebrations continue at all Randy’s Donuts corporate locations where every guest from 6am-12pm will receive a free classic donut of choice – no purchase necessary. During the entire month of June, Randy’s Donuts Pride Flag Donuts (priced $3.35/ea) will be available at all corporate locations – proceeds will be donated to the Los Angeles LGBT Center and LGBTQ Center Orange County. Availability of the Pride Flag Donuts at franchise locations may vary.

Randy’s Donuts fans can expect to find their favorite donut in Burbank, with over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $2, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole), monthly LTO’s and more available. Randy’s Donuts Burbank is also proud to feature Randy’s Roast coffee (a proprietary blend), serving customers their favorite coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes.

The company currently owns and operates seven locations throughout Southern California in Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey, Pasadena, Santa Monica and Costa Mesa.