Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Los Angeles-based donut chain known worldwide for its giant rooftop donut has recently opened a new location at the Anaheim Packing District,440 S Anaheim Blvd #105, Anaheim, CA 92805. To celebrate the grand opening, Randy’s Donuts will host a full day of festivities on Friday, January 17, 2025, starting at 7am. Highlights include a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 11:00 AM and free donuts for all visitors throughout the day. Guests can enjoy a warm, classic glazed donut—a perfect introduction to the brand’s world-famous quality and flavor.

In addition to their signature glazed donuts, the new location will offer a full menu of Randy’s Donuts favorites, including classic varieties, specialty drinks such as boba, refreshers and milkshakes as well as premium coffee beverages.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes.

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. With new locations popping up all over the world like Mexico and Japan. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.