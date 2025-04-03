Randy’s Donuts, the beloved and iconic donut shop renowned worldwide since 1952, announced the grand opening of its first Fresno location on Tuesday April 15, 2025. This exciting addition to the Randy’s Donuts family is made possible through the dedication and entrepreneurship of local franchise owners Brian Gonzales, Aimee Gonzales, and Carissa Davis, who are the owners of GLE Confections, LLC, the entity operating as the franchisee.

Located at 2369 E. Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710, the new store will celebrate its grand opening on the 15th by offering a free raised glazed donut to guests from 6am-12pm. Donut lovers in Fresno and beyond can look forward to indulging in the irresistible delights of Randy’s Donuts, including their classic raised glazed donuts and other delectable treats.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Randy’s Donuts to Fresno,” said Brian Gonzales, co-owner of GLE Confections, LLC. “Our team is passionate about this brand, and we’re committed to delivering the same quality and experience that Randy’s Donuts is known for. We look forward to Randy’s becoming a part of the Fresno community and serving up smiles with every donut.”

“We are excited to expand our reach and bring our world-famous donuts to the Central Valley. The enthusiasm and support from the Fresno community have been incredible, and we look forward to serving them with our delicious donuts and exceptional customer service,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. With new locations popping up all over the world like Mexico and Japan. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.