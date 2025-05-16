Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Los Angeles-based donut chain, has officially opened its first store in Japan, bringing its signature oversized treats and bold American flavors to Tokyo’s Daikanyama neighborhood. The grand opening took place on May 14, 2025, marking the brand’s debut at the Log Road Daikanyama shopping complex in Tokyo.

The location opening generated the highest first day sales for any international unit – at over $18,000 USD.

The Tokyo location features the brand’s distinctive giant rooftop doughnut sign, a hallmark of its original Inglewood shop, which has appeared in various films and music videos. Inside, customers can choose from over 40 varieties of donuts, including classic favorites and Japan-exclusive creations like the Strawberry Chocolate Texas Glazed and the L.A. Blue Custard Cream, inspired by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Prices range from 360 to 550 yen (approximately $2.50 to $3.80 USD).

The store offers both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a self-service ordering system. In addition to donuts, Randy’s serves its proprietary coffee blend, Randy’s Roast, along with other beverages. A merchandise corner featuring branded items and a gacha capsule toy vending machine adds to the unique customer experience.

Randy’s Donuts plans to expand further in Japan, aiming to open 50 stores nationwide by the end of 2028.