Get Ready, Anaheim! Randy’s Donuts is Rolling In. Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Los Angeles-based donut chain known worldwide for its giant rooftop donut, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its newest location in the Anaheim Packing District. The Padilla Family, Franchise Owner of Randy’s Donuts Anaheim Packing District, will open its doors on January 3, 2025. Donut lovers can visit Randy’s Donuts at 440 S Anaheim Blvd #105, Anaheim, CA 92805, to experience their legendary treats.

To celebrate the grand opening, the location will be giving away free glazed donuts all day on January 3, 2025, starting at 11am. Guests can enjoy a warm, classic glazed donut—a perfect introduction to the brand’s world-famous quality and flavor.

“We are excited to bring Randy’s Donuts to the Anaheim Packing District and share our passion for donuts with the local community,” said The Padilla Family, Franchise Owner of Randy’s Donuts Anaheim Packing District. “We look forward to becoming the donut staple for Anaheim residents and visitors alike.”

In addition to their signature glazed donuts, the new location will offer a full menu of Randy’s Donuts favorites, including classic varieties, specialty drinks such as boba, refreshers and milkshakes as well as premium coffee beverages.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. With new locations popping up all over the world like Mexico and Japan. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.