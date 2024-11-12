Randy’s Donuts, the iconic Los Angeles-based donut chain, announced its latest international expansion into Japan. The beloved brand has finalized an agreement to open 50 stores across the country, with the first stores set to open in Tokyo in the 2nd quarter of 2025. This expansion is in partnership with Grit International, a franchise group led by a team that includes a former executive with a background in experienced Food & Beverage teams. This marks a significant milestone in Randy’s Donuts’ global growth strategy, bringing its famous donuts to a brand-new market.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Randy’s Donuts to Japan,” said Mark Kelegian, Owner of Randy’s Donuts. “This market represents a significant opportunity for us to share our delicious donuts with even more fans around the world. We are committed to ensuring that our new locations uphold the quality and experience that our customers have come to love.”

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s new beverage program has been put into place that includes refreshers, boba and milkshakes!

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.