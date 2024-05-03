Randy’s Donuts, the beloved and iconic donut shop renowned worldwide since 1952, announced the opening of not one, but two new stores in Fresno, California with 10 more locations set to open in The Central Valley with in 2 years. These exciting additions to the Randy’s Donuts family are made possible through the dedication and entrepreneurship of local franchise owners Brian Gonzales, Aimee Gonzales, and Carissa Davis, who are the owners of GLE Confections, LLC, the entity operating as the franchisee.

The first of these delectable destinations will open its doors at 2369 E. Shaw Avenue, Fresno, CA 93710 with a second store slated to welcome donut enthusiasts at 786 W. Bullard Avenue, Fresno, CA 93704. These new establishments are set to bring the timeless appeal and mouthwatering flavors of Randy’s Donuts to the heart of Fresno.

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome GLE Confections, LLC to the Randy’s Donuts family as the owner of our newest franchises in Fresno,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “With their passion for the brand and dedication to excellence, we have no doubt that GLE Confections will uphold the Randy’s Donuts legacy and provide the Fresno community with unforgettable donut experiences.”

“As owners of a local company in Fresno, GLE Confections, we are delighted to bring Randy’s Donuts to our hometown. Randy’s holds a special place in the hearts of donut lovers everywhere, and we couldn’t be happier to share that same joy and delight with the Fresno community,” expressed Brian Gonzales. “With our fresh, delicious donuts and commitment to exceptional service, we aim to make Randy’s a cherished destination for locals and visitors alike.”

The grand openings of the two Fresno locations promise to be occasions of celebration, with plenty of delicious donuts for all to enjoy. Stay tuned for more details on opening dates and festivities as Randy’s Donuts prepares to make its mark in Fresno, California.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend).

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.