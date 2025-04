Randy’s Donuts is bringing back a fan-favorite just in time for spring! The festive Easter Raised Donut has officially hopped onto the menu — but only for a limited time. Topped with sweet holiday magic and bursting with springtime cheer, this seasonal sensation is available now through Easter Sunday at all U.S. Randy’s Donuts locations.

WHEN:

Available now through Easter Sunday

(Only while supplies last!)

WHERE:

All U.S. Randy’s Donuts locations