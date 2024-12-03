Randy’s Donuts is celebrating the holiday season with a brand-new, limited-edition holiday box design for 2024! The box features the iconic Randy’s Inglewood location transformed into a magical winter wonderland, perfect for sharing the joy of donuts this season.

Accompanying the festive box is a delightful selection of holiday-themed donuts available from December 1, 2024, through January 1, 2025.

The lineup includes:

Holiday Present Raised Donut – A classic raised donut with red and green icing with alternating color bows and gold edible dust.

– A classic raised donut with red and green icing with alternating color bows and gold edible dust. Snowflake Raised Donut – Vanilla iced raised donut with snowflake design and topped with white pearl dust.

– Vanilla iced raised donut with snowflake design and topped with white pearl dust. Holiday Raised Donut – Classic donut adorned with cheerful holiday colors.

– Classic donut adorned with cheerful holiday colors. Hanukkah Rounds – A traditional plain raised round filled with raspberry jelly and dusted with powdered sugar. Available exclusively from December 25, 2024, to January 2, 2025.

Randy’s Donuts is spreading holiday cheer with treats that celebrate the season’s joy and traditions. Whether it’s a classic holiday flavor or a nod to Hanukkah festivities, these donuts are perfect for gifting, sharing, or enjoying on your own.