The legendary Randy’s Donuts has teamed up with Paramount Pictures to celebrate the upcoming release of The Naked Gun with a partnership that’s as delightfully ridiculous as Frank Drebin himself.

Starting now, donut lovers can sink their teeth into The Frank Drebin Jr. Strawberry Underwear Donut – a sprinkle-covered vanilla iced donut stuffed with strawberry filling – best enjoyed with a piping hot cup of The Naked Gun coffee in a limited-edition themed cup.

The fun kicked off Sunday, July 27, when the crew from KROQ-FM’s The Klein & Ally Show hit Randy’s iconic Inglewood location. They dished out free donuts, handed out Randy’s gift cards, gave away advance screening passes, and kept the crowd engaged with surprise giveaways. Hundreds of fans showed up to get their hands on the sweet (and slightly scandalous) new treat.

The Randy’s x The Naked Gun takeover runs through August 3 at all Los Angeles Randy’s locations, priced at $4.20.

Donut miss out: The Naked Gun smashes into theatres August 1.