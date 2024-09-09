Randy’s Donuts is celebrating the grand re-opening of their Pasadena location, featuring a newly renovated front patio. Join Randy’s for a day of celebration and delicious treats on Friday, September 13 at 230 S Lake Ave Unit #2, Pasadena, CA 91101 from 6 AM – 9 PM.

To thank loyal customers and welcome new ones, Randy’s will be offering a FREE glazed donut to each visitor from 6:00 AM to 12:00 PM on the day of the re-opening, while supplies last. In addition, Randy’s will be hosting a raffle in store on Friday, September 13 – Sunday, September 15. The four winners picked from the raffle bucket on Monday, September 16 will win $250 gift card to any Randy’s Donuts locations.

Randy’s is also thrilled to announce new menu items available at our Pasadena location. Menu items include breakfast sandwiches, a breakfast burrito, and ice cream sandwiches. The breakfast sandwiches include Bacon & Egg on a Croissant with Provolone Cheese and Sausage & Egg on an English Muffin with Provolone Cheese, and the breakfast burrito features Bacon or Sausage & Egg with Cheddar Cheese & Hash Browns. The delectable breakfast items are priced at $5.50 for the sandwiches and $6.50 for the burrito.

Each ice cream sandwich features classic vanilla ice cream sealed in a warm, freshly baked donut and topped with an array of irresistible toppings. Choose from Classic, S’mores, Unicorn, and Cookie Monster, all ranging from $5-$6.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). The new beverage program has been put into place that includes refreshers, boba and milkshakes! Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.