Randy's Donuts Sets Opening Date for Bakersfield

Rolling its way from Los Angeles to central California, internationally known Randy's Donuts announces the grand opening date of its first location in Bakersfield at 5625 California Ave, set for Tuesday, June 29. The Bakersfield store is Randy’s Donuts first domestic franchise location to open, after announcing 164 franchise locations in a release May 2021. Franchise owners of the Bakersfield location, Damanjot Singh, Sanjiv Bhagat and Jyoti Madhura currently have plans to open seven more locations in Central California.

“Bakersfield is an incredible location in Central California with tremendous opportunity to help carry Randy’s Donuts further into the state of California. We are excited to be the first domestic franchise location, a huge milestone for Randy’s Donuts, and bring our expertise in franchising operations to the company” said Daman Singh – franchise operator of the Bakersfield location.

“We entered this next chapter of Randy’s Donuts franchising with the objective to align ourselves with experienced, knowledgeable and passionate franchise operators who believe in our brand’s history and future” says Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “We couldn’t be happier with Damanjot Singh, Sanjiv Bhagat and Jyoti Madhura’s operations and trust they will do an excellent job introducing Randy’s Donuts to Bakersfield and new regions in California.”

The design of the donut shop includes a 5 ½ ft donut sign constructed on the exterior of the building. Residents and tourists alike can look forward to a series of off-site community events, partnerships and collaborations with local organizations and Randy’s Donuts Bakersfield franchise owners in the upcoming months ahead.

Grand opening festivities in Bakersfield takes place from 6AM-10PM on Tuesday, July 20th where all guests receive a free raised glazed donut from 6am-3pm.

Randy’s Donuts fans can expect to find their favorite donut in Bakersfield, with over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy and premium donuts mostly priced under $2, along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole), monthly LTO’s and more available. Randy’s Donuts Bakersfield is also proud to feature Randy’s Roast coffee (a proprietary blend), serving customer their favorite coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced drinks and frappes.

Randy's Donuts currently has six locations in Southern California – Inglewood, El Segundo, Torrance, Downey, Pasadena and Costa Mesa. A new location is set to open in Santa Monica Summer 2021, along with seven locations in Nevada over the course of the next 18 months.