Randy’s Donuts, the world-renowned donut brand and Los Angeles icon since 1952, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Northern California with the first store to open at 2595 Homestead Road, Santa Clara, CA 95051. This exciting development marks the first location of a four-store agreement signed by Sweet Rings LLC, a franchise group led by Adeel Siddiqui.

The four locations will serve the county of Santa Clara, including the City of Fremont (North & East) and extending west and north to Redwood City, bringing Randy’s handmade, fluffy, and iconic donuts to new fans across the region.

“We are excited to officially welcome Sweet Rings LLC to the Randy’s Donuts family,” said Mark Kelegian, owner of Randy’s Donuts. “With their deep ties to the community and passion for quality, we are confident Sweet Rings LLC will deliver the incredible Randy’s experience Northern California has been waiting for.”

Stay tuned for grand opening announcements and additional store locations in Santa Clara, Fremont, and Redwood City.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring Randy’s Donuts to the Bay Area” says Adeel Siddiqui, Sweet Rings LLC “Randy’s is more than just a donut shop—it’s a cultural icon with an unmatched legacy of quality and community. We’re honored to be part of the brand’s growth and can’t wait to share these legendary donuts with our local neighborhoods in Santa Clara, Fremont, and Redwood City.”

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend).

Randy’s Donuts currently has locations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, the Philippines, South Korea, Japan and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.