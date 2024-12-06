Viva Las Vegas, donut fans! The iconic Randy’s Donuts announced the grand opening of its new Las Vegas location at 5215 South Fort Apache Road, Spring Valley, NV 89148! Join us on Wednesday, December 18th for a day filled with sweet surprises and irresistible treats. This Spring Valley location marks the fourth Randy’s Donuts in Las Vegas, continuing the mission to bring the world’s most legendary donuts to the local community.

Wake up Vegas-style! To kick off the grand opening, guests from 6 AM to 12 PM will enjoy our famous Glazed Raised Donuts on the house, while supplies last. Enter to Win BIG! Vegas is known for high stakes – and Randy’s is upping the ante with their Raffle Giveaway! 4 lucky winners will score a $250 Randy’s Donuts Gift Card each! All you have to do is swing by on opening day for your chance to win. The winners will be announced on Monday, December 23rd, so get ready for a sweet holiday surprise.

“We’re thrilled to expand in Las Vegas, where the love for donuts and fun truly matches our vibe,” said Owner of Randy’s, Mark Kelegian. “This location brings all the classics plus the convenience of a drive-thru, making it easier than ever for locals and visitors to indulge.”

This Randy’s location will have all the favorites, including specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. Need a morning pick me up? Randy’s now has new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long! Randy’s serves a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast. This location will be the fourth location in Las Vegas, but of course Randy’s is going BIG by adding a drive -thru to this location! Operating hours are 6am -9pm daily.

Founded in 1952 and best known for its 32-foot giant rooftop donut of the original location in Inglewood, Randy’s Donuts has over 60 different varieties of classic, deluxe, fancy, and premium donuts along with Randy’s Rounds (Randy’s Donuts much larger version of a donut hole) and more. For over 70 years Randy’s Donuts has made every donut by hand, using exclusive proprietary ingredients that produce a donut that is fluffier, airer, larger and stays fresh longer. Coffee enthusiasts are treated to a variety of coffee blends, espressos, cold brew, iced-drinks, and frappes powered by Randy’s Roast – (Randy’s Donuts propriety coffee roaster blend). Randy’s Donuts also offers specialty drinks such as refreshers, blended and iced boba, and real ice cream milkshakes. They’ve also added new croissant and English muffin breakfast sandwiches and bacon or sausage egg burritos available all day long!

Randy’s Donuts currently has over 40 locations open in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, Las Vegas, Phoenix, the Philippines, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia. Randy’s Donuts enthusiasts can receive special purchase bonuses and incentives when they sign up for Randy’s Rewards loyalty program online at www.randysdonuts.com/randys-rewards.