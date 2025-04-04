RangeGoats Golf Club has announced a team partnership deal with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers through the remainder of the 2025 season. With the LIV Golf schedule turning toward U.S. markets, this strategic partnership focuses on cross-promotion amongst brands, helping drive both consumer sales and brand awareness through creative content and storytelling.

As an official partner, RangeGoats GC players will be seen wearing Freddy’s this week at LIV Golf Miami as well as at future events in select markets. During LIV Golf Dallas the team will visit one of the many company storefronts. Additionally, Captain Bubba Watson will feature the logo next week in Augusta at The Masters.

“We look forward to officially working with Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers,” says Watson. “I’ve always been a big fan of their burgers and Frozen Custard Concretes. I know they take pride in providing high-quality hospitality too, and it always shows when I visit any of their locations.”

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers is a leading fast-casual franchise concept with over 550 locations across 36 states nationwide. Founded in Wichita, Kansas in 2002, the brand offers a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers, all-beef hot dogs, shoestring fries and other savory items, along with freshly churned frozen custard treats.

“We are thrilled to partner with RangeGoats GC,” says Erin Walter, Freddy’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Their dynamic and engaging approach to golf aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing fun, memorable experiences for our guests, making this partnership a natural fit.”

RangeGoats GC and Freddy’s share a bold, energetic brand identity built on passion, quality, and a commitment to creating fun, memorable experiences. This partnership marks the RangeGoats’ second team deal since signing up with commercial acquisition agency, Integrity9, back in late 2024. The alliance has also seen a clothing deal with the likes of Swannies earlier this season.

“Freddy’s commitment to quality, and genuine hospitality has built a loyal following across 36 states” said Randall Wells, RangeGoats General Manager. “We are excited to help even more people learn about Freddy’s so they can fall in love with their Steakburgers and Frozen Custard treats just like the rest of us.”