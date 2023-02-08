Rapid Fired Brings Back Heart-Shaped Pizza

Forget flowers, move over chocolates, there’s a new hot gift in town this Valentine’s Day thanks to Rapid Fired Pizza.

They’ve taken the saying “love comes in all shapes and sizes” literally for this romantic holiday with an extra special menu option: heart-shaped pizza.

Joining more than 70 topping and sauce choices, the heart-shaped base will be available to order via the app, online and in-store on February 14th for Valentine’s Day.

Customers can build their own 11” heart-shaped individual pizza for just $10. Customers can also enjoy RFP’s Valentine’s Day special, 2 Build Your Own heart-shaped pizzas and 2 fountain drinks for $25.

“For us, love and pizza go hand in hand - we’re pizza lovers,” says Rapid Fired Pizza CEO, Mike Kern. “And what better way to show someone you love them than through pizza.”

Like relationships, great pizza starts with an excellent base, according to the pizza entrepreneur, which is what gave them the inspiration for this heart-shaped surprise.

“All of our dough is made fresh in house every day, it’s not delivered frozen from some far-away factory. That means we can take an extra moment or two to create the heart-shaped base and make our customers smile”, he adds.

Customers will be sure to get that warm feeling as they make the pizza of their dreams, assembled step-by-step, exactly the way they like it, by the Rapid Fired team.

“You can’t design the perfect partner,” Mike says, “but you can make a pizza that checks all the boxes, that’s ready when you are, and that’s always reliable”, he jokes.

“If Rapid Fired Pizza were a partner,” he continues, “they’d only have eyes for you”, he laughs, referring to the build-your-own pizza that the brand is best known for.

Ready in just three minutes, it’s sure to be love at first bite for hungry pizza lovers this Valentine’s Day.

Having quickly expanded from their hometown of Dayton, Ohio due to popular demand, it seems like Mike and his team really might have found a recipe for a long-term relationship with the American public.