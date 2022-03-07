Rapid Fired Pizza and MorningStar Farms Introduce Plant-Based 'Meat' Toppings

Rapid Fired Pizza has powered up their highly favored pepperoni and sausage crumble toppings. This time, with the help of plants.

Rapid Fired introduced a 100 percent plant-based pepperoni and MorningStar Farms Italian Sausage Style Crumble as new topping options from February 28 - April 15, 2022 at all locations.

The Ohio-based brand was acquired by Upstate locals Mike Kern and Chip Hurst in October of 2021, who each came with over two decades of experience in the restaurant industry. “This acquisition was based on Rapid Fired Pizza’s brand strength and proven market concept,” said Hurst, Chief Development Officer of Rapid Fired Pizza.

The duo plans to open up 30 new restaurants by 2025, targeting the Midwest, Southeast and Texas.

About the two-new plant-based meats:

Packed with proteins and Italian herbs and spices, these plant-based meats are loaded with flavor that are sure to complement any pizza. Rapid Fired has gone to great lengths (and performed hundreds of taste tests) to make sure the plant-based options are as good as the real thing. They deliver all the taste, with zero compromise.

“With all of the requests we’ve had from the community, it felt right to launch these two new products. We’re excited to grow our already loved plant-based range, and encourage all pizza lovers to give plant-based a go,” Kern, CEO and president stated.

"We're proud to partner with Rapid Fired Pizza to expand their plant-based menu options with our MorningStar Farms Italian Sausage Style crumbles offering consumers a flavor-filled plant-based pizza experience," says Dara Schuster, senior director of marketing, Frozen Portfolio, Kellogg Company. "We are dedicated to meeting operator needs by helping them create craveworthy menus to satisfy consumer demands.”

Vegan cheese, along with a range of bases, sauces, and toppings are already a staple at all Rapid Fired Pizza locations.