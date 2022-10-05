Rapid Fired Pizza Introduces New Pie Points Rewards Program

Rapid Fired Pizza will continue to give back to pizza fans with the addition of their new nationwide loyalty program.

The new Pie Points Loyalty Program means that enrolled members can get rewarded for eating pizza. It’s a dream come true, isn’t it? Members will receive 1 Pie Point for every $1 spent on dine-in or carryout orders. They will also receive access to exclusive member-only discounts, rewards along the way, and other perks including a birthday reward of $5.

In addition, the company has launched their own Rapid Fired Pizza mobile app designed to make online ordering easier and ordering ahead more accessible.

“We pride ourselves in speed for our customers as a brand,” says Mike Kern, President & CEO, “so it was only right we invested in making it even easier to order quickly and efficiently for our regular customers through a well thought out app. We know how busy everyone is and if we can make life a little easier, we want to. And with some extra points and rewards along the way, we are sure our loyal customers will love it.”

To start earning points, customers can join Pie Points through the website or by downloading the Rapid Fired Pizza app. Members can provide their phone number every time they order to automatically earn points. Points can be redeemed for various rewards, ranging from a free freshy baked Cinna Bread to a free personal Craft pizza.