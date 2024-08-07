Rapturous, a restaurant-focused digital transformation wing of 3 Owl, announced the appointment of Adam Leon as Senior Product Designer. Adam brings a wealth of experience in restaurant-specific technology, poised to elevate our offerings and enhance our clients’ digital experiences.

Adam Leon, a visionary in the realm of restaurant technology, has an impressive track record in integrating with industry-leading platforms such as Olo and Punchh. His tenure at Koala, where he led the charge of its Olo-based product, and his extensive work with Chowly underscore his ability to design seamless integrations and frictionless user experiences. Adam’s expertise in integrating online ordering and loyalty systems ensures that Rapturous’s digital experience work will not only meet but exceed expectations, providing a stable foundation for future-proof digital strategies.

In his role at Rapturous, Adam will lead product development, focusing on creating groundbreaking solutions that maximize ROI and optimize guest experiences. His collaborative approach and forward-thinking mindset align perfectly with our mission to deliver joyous and engaging digital interactions for midmarket restaurant brands.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adam Leon to the Rapturous team,” said David Feldman, CEO of 3Owl. “His extensive background in restaurant technology and passion for designing intuitive user experiences will significantly strengthen our capabilities. Adam’s leadership will be instrumental in driving our mission to create happy, elated customers for our clients through innovative digital solutions.”

Adam’s previous work has consistently demonstrated an ability to enhance guest satisfaction and loyalty engagement. By leveraging his expertise, 3Owl aims to revolutionize the way restaurant brands connect with their guests, ensuring smoother, more convenient ordering and delightful experiences across all digital touchpoints.

“I am excited to join 3Owl and lead the talented Rapturous team,” said Adam Leon. “Together, we will create even more revolutionary digital products that empower restaurant brands to achieve higher order counts, increased average order values, and repeat sales. I look forward to collaborating with our clients to bring their visions to life and drive exceptional results.”

Join us in welcoming Adam Leon to 3Owl as we continue our journey towards delivering unparalleled digital experiences in the restaurant industry. Let’s Rap and explore how our collaborative efforts can transform your brand’s digital presence.