December 6th marks a big milestone for RASA: 7 years of bold flavors, vibrant meals, and the incredible community that has made it all possible. To celebrate, we’re inviting you to join us for $7 bowls, available all day in-store and online at all RASA locations.

Two Families. Two Generations. One Shared Vision.

RASA began with a simple idea: to use food as a way to bring people together. Co-founders Sahil and Rahul, inspired by their fathers—friends who immigrated from India and opened restaurants in the D.C. area—dreamed of creating a space where Indian cuisine could be approachable, exciting, and deeply satisfying for everyone.

Since opening in 2017, RASA has grown into more than just a restaurant. It’s become a hub for connection, a celebration of culture, and a home for bold, fresh meals that tell a story with every bite.

CELEBRATE WITH $7 BOWLS

On December 6th, join us to enjoy some of our fan-favorite bowls like the Tikka Chance on Me, Spicy Chili Chicken Bowl, and Tandoori Paneer Bowl for just $7!

Every bowl is crafted with fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and the spirit of bringing people together. Whether you’re a longtime fan or joining us for the first time, this is your chance to experience the food that makes RASA special.

Why RASA?

At RASA, we believe food is more than a meal—it’s a way to connect with each other and explore new cultures. Over the past 7 years, we’ve been honored to welcome guests from all walks of life to experience Indian cuisine in a fun, vibrant, and accessible way. From the fresh, customizable bowls to warm naan and refreshing mango lassis, RASA is a place where every bite is made with love and intention.

HERE’S HOW TO JOIN THE CELEBRATION

What: $7 Bowls for RASA’s 7th Birthday

$7 Bowls for RASA’s 7th Birthday When: December 6th (all day!)

December 6th (all day!) Where: All RASA locations: Navy Yard (DC) Mount Vernon Triangle (DC) Rockville (MD) Fairfax (VA) Crystal City (VA)

All RASA locations:

Offer valid while supplies last. Tax and tip not included. Third-party and catering orders excluded.