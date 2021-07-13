Rascal House to Debut in Mentor, Ohio

Rascal House, the elevated quick-serve restaurant franchise serving pizza, burgers, wings and more, will open its first Mentor restaurant later this year at 7593 Mentor Avenue.

“We’re excited to bring Rascal House to Mentor,” says Niko Frangos, president of Rascal House. “With our diverse, yet simple menu featuring pizza, burgers, sandwiches, fries, wings and milkshakes, the whole family loves our food. We can’t wait to open in Mentor for dine-in, carryout and delivery.”

Rascal House currently has five locations throughout the Cleveland, Ohio area. Growth projections call for 20 units under development by 2023. Rascal House is targeting Cleveland’s West side, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Indianapolis for franchise expansion.