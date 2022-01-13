Rascal House Opens in Mentor, Ohio

Rascal House opened its first Mentor restaurant at 7593 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, Ohio.

“We’re excited to bring Rascal House to Mentor,” says Niko Frangos, president of Rascal House. “With our diverse, yet simple menu featuring pizza, burgers, sandwiches, fries, wings and milkshakes, the whole family loves our food.”

The Mentor location is the sixth restaurant for Rascal House, which currently has restaurants throughout the Cleveland, Ohio area.

Rascal House is an elevated quick-serve restaurant with a pizza focus. In addition to pizza, Rascal House serves burgers, sandwiches, fries, wings and milkshakes. The restaurant will offer delivery, carryout and in-restaurant dining.

Rascal House also offers catering. Rascal House offers classic favorites that everyone loves and is able to scale each menu item for one person or 1,000. With in-house delivery and professional catering presentation, Rascal House fits in the board room or the backyard.

“With so many different ways to get your food and a variety of menu options, we make it easy for lunch and dinner for families or professionals,” Frangos says. “For families, the convenience and value of in-house delivery is tough to beat, and for offices, our catering options and professional presentation will please everyone.”

The Mentor location is company-owned, but Rascal House is also actively recruiting franchisees. Growth projections call for 20 units under development by 2023. Rascal House is targeting Cleveland’s West side, Columbus, Cincinnati, Toledo, Pittsburgh, Detroit and Indianapolis for franchise expansion.