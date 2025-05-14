RATIONAL USA announced Jonathan Kruk as the winner of 2025 Student Innovation Challenge. Held at Johnson & Wales University (JWU), the contest is an annual event to inspire students to engage creatively with modern technology in the professional kitchen.

As winner, Kruk will participate in the RATIONAL Industry Immersion Weekend during which he will stage with the company’s Culinary team, culimnating in a visit to RATIONAL USA HQ and a rotation of culinary stations at the National Restaurant Association (VRA) Show in Chicago.

“It’s important to provide opportunity for students to experience today’s technology in the teaching kitchen extracurricularly prior to embarking on their career,” says Daniel Lessem, RATIONAL USA’s Director of Education & Strategic Initiatives. “We’re excited to have him join us for this experience during our biggest event of the year.”

Kruk, a Baking & Pastry Arts major at JWU, is excited for the opportunity to join the RATIONAL team during NRA. “I am really looking forward to this experience with RATIONAL,” says Kruk. “I’ve loved learning about cooking with technology in school, and I am excited to see it in action with RATIONAL at NRA.”

For more information about RATIONAL and its participation at the NRA Show, please visit www.rational-online.com.