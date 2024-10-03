RATIONAL, the leading manufacturer of combi technology, is honored to share that the National Association for Business Resources has, for the sixth consecutive year, recognized RATIONAL USA as One of the Nation’s Best & Brightest Companies to Work For.

The Best & Brightest Companies to Work For program acknowledges organizations like RATIONAL USA that are driving business excellence, enriching lives, and strengthening communities. RATIONAL is deeply committed to nurturing and enhancing this type of culture.

“We’re thrilled to share that RATIONAL USA has once again earned a spot among the nation’s top companies to work for. This recognition shines a spotlight on our positive workplace culture and the unwavering dedication of our team in cultivating an inspiring environment across our organization,” says Simon Lohse, Executive Vice President, RATIONAL North America.

A year-long awards program that recognizes the top employers in the United States, the Best & Brightest Companies to Work For company assessment is conducted by an independent research firm that reviews several key factors relative to other nationally recognized companies. The categories applicants were scored on included: compensation, benefits, and employee solutions; creative, wellness, and wellbeing solutions, employee enrichment, engagement, and retention; employee education and development; recruitment and selection; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity, equity, and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and corporate responsibility; and leadership, strategy, and company performance.

RATIONAL USA opened its North American headquarters in the Chicago area in 1993. Today, RATIONAL is the market-leading commercial combi oven manufacturer in the US with a 45% market share. A talented workforce, quality product, and best-in-class service are fueling strong growth. RATIONAL USA employs over 100 people at its headquarters in Rolling Meadows, IL, in the North American Distribution Center in Elgin, IL, and other various locations across the country.