RATIONAL received first prize for ConnectedCooking in the Process Management category of the Best of Technology Award awarded by WirtschaftsWoche, Germany’s largest business magazine. Specifically, the award was given for the ERP Management Interface, which enables data transfer between ERP systems and the two RATIONAL cooking systems, iCombi Pro and iVario Pro, via ConnectedCooking. This means that pre-defined cooking programs can be sent to networked RATIONAL cooking systems in seconds and across multiple locations, saving time and ensuring uniform standards. The panel said: “We were particularly impressed by the solution, as it brings Production 4.0 to the professional kitchen and creates clear and extensive added value through the integration of the ERP systems. We are sure that this will significantly improve the production processes in commercial kitchens.” The ERP Management Interface is currently available in Germany and Austria, further markets will follow.

The figures show that RATIONAL’s digital solutions not only impress experts, but also users in the kitchen. More than 140,000 customers currently work with ConnectedCooking and benefit from numerous free functions in the areas of food production, hygiene, and asset management. Users can access networked RATIONAL cooking systems anytime and anywhere via PC, tablet, or smartphone and thus always have an overview of unit details such as utilization, cleaning status, energy consumption and HACCP data. In addition, cooking programs can be created centrally and transferred to the cooking systems in operations with a click, guaranteeing uniform standards at all locations.

“We are delighted that our digital solutions have received such a great response,” says Sebastian Lay, Digital Customer Solutions at RATIONAL. “Both the Best of Technology Award and the high number of users are confirmation and motivation for us to continue to develop digital solutions that make our customers’ work easier and more productive.”