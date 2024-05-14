Join RATIONAL for an unforgettable culinary demonstration and interview with none other than celebrity chef Aaron May. Known for his charismatic personality and mastery in the kitchen, Chef Aaron has gained national acclaim through his appearances on popular Food Network TV shows like “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”

Chef Aaron will be showcasing his tips and tricks using RATIONAL products. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to see him in action as he demonstrates how kitchen technology can transform the way we cook.

Whether you’re a professional chef or a culinary enthusiast, this is your chance to learn from one of the best in the industry. Don’t miss out on this exciting event where technology meets culinary artistry. Get ready to be inspired and discover new techniques to take your culinary creations to the next level.

Sunday, May 19, 12 PM & 2 PM: RATIONAL Booth 4840, National Restaurant Association Show