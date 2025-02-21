RATIONAL, the global leader in intelligent cooking systems, is thrilled to participate in the NAFEM 2025 trade show (booth #6318), taking place February 26-28 in Atlanta, Georgia.

iHexagon’s NAFEM Debut

This year, RATIONAL will showcase its groundbreaking iHexagon cooking system on the showfloor at NAFEM.

The iHexagon represents a new era in commercial cooking, seamlessly integrating steam, hot air, and microwave technology on every rack of the 6-half size unit. It offers unparalleled intelligence, yielding perfect, consistent results quicker than ever.

Engineered to minimize cooking times and maximize food cost savings in high-output environments, the iHexagon is poised to transform culinary operations worldwide.

iCareSystem AutoDose Featured in “WHAT’S HOT! WHAT’S COOL!”

RATIONAL’s commitment to innovation extends beyond cooking to kitchen hygiene with the iCareSystem AutoDose cleaning system, featured in the “WHAT’S HOT! WHAT’S COOL!” product showcase at NAFEM (booth #3520).

This system integrates secure storage for cleaning and care cartridges within the units, eliminating the need for manual handling of chemicals. By automating the cleaning process, iCareSystem AutoDose enhances hygiene standards through precise chemical dosage, reduces labor requirements, and minimizes plastic waste through the use of recyclable cartridges. iCareSystem AutoDose is available for the iHexagon and for iCombi Pro tabletop units.

RATIONAL Corporate Chef Monica Morgan to Judge at U.S. Culinary Open

RATIONAL is honored to sponsor of the U.S. Culinary Open, a premier competition held in conjunction with NAFEM (#booth 6614). RATIONAL Corporate Chef Monica Morgan will serve as a judge for the competition event that brings together 12 of America’s most talented professional chefs in a two-day event, celebrating culinary excellence and diversity. The cooking competition will also feature three iCombi Pro units used by the competitors. With awards totaling over $14,000, the U.S. Culinary Open aims to inspire and recognize the nation’s top culinary talents.

Join RATIONAL at NAFEM 2025 to witness the future of professional cooking technology.