RATIONAL, the leading global manufacturer of advanced cooking systems, announced its dynamic presence at the National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show 2025, taking place May 17–20 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Visitors can explore the latest culinary innovations at RATIONAL’s main booth (#4454) and an exclusive booth dedicated to the groundbreaking iHexagon (#4461). Both booths are located the South Hall at McCormick Place.

Highlighting RATIONAL’s commitment to culinary innovation, both booths will feature live cooking demonstrations showcasing the capabilities of RATIONAL’s market-leading cooking systems.

Celebrity Chef Appearances

On Saturday and Sunday, RATIONAL will welcome Brand Ambassadors Antonio Bachour and Aaron May for special cooking demonstration and discussion sessions led Billy Buck, RATIONAL USA Vice President of Culinary.

› Chef Antonio Bachour: The globally renowned pastry chef will be part of the arena presentation on Saturday, May 17 at 1 PM and 3 PM. View Bachour’s RATIONAL story.

› Chef Aaron May: May, an acclaimed chef and Food Network star, will participate in the arena presentation on Sunday, May 18 at 12 PM and 2 PM. View May’s RATIONAL story.

“We’re excited to showcase RATIONAL’s industry-leading technology and celebrate culinary excellence with appearances from Chef Aaron and Chef Antonio,” says Tim Coghill, RATIONAL USA Vice President of Marketing. “Guests will find out firsthand how our versatile cooking systems create efficiencies within the kitchen, allowing chefs to do what they do best.”

Main Booth (#4454) Highlights

› Arena Demonstrations: Attendees can experience the acclaimed 30-minute arena shows featuring live demonstrations of the versatile iCombi Pro and iVario Pro cooking systems. These interactive sessions demonstrate RATIONAL’s ability to simplify kitchen workflows while ensuring consistent, high-quality results.

› Award-Winning Innovations: See firsthand the iCombi Pro equipped with iCareSystem AutoDose, recognized as an NRA Kitchen Innovation (KI) Award winner in 2024 for its automatic cleaning and precise detergent dosing capabilities.

› iVario Experience Cooking Demonstrations: Taking place throughout the event, the RATIONAL Culinary team will demonstrate small and large batch cooking applications on the iVario Pro.

― Special moderations in Spanish will take place at 12 PM (Saturday-Tuesday) and 3 PM (Saturday-Monday).

Introducing the iHexagon Booth (#4461)

RATIONAL is thrilled to introduce attendees to its newest innovation, the iHexagon, a first-of-its kind cooking system featuring advanced microwave technology designed to deliver rapid, high quality cooking results. Live presentations at the iHexagon booth will highlight dishes perfectly suited to its unique capabilities, illustrating its potential to transform commercial kitchen operations.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by booths #4454 and #4461 to experience how RATIONAL continues to revolutionize professional cooking.

For more information about RATIONAL and its participation at the NRA Show, please visit www.rational-online.com.