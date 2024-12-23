RATIONAL USA, the leading manufacturer of intelligent cooking equipment for commercial foodservice, announce the following promotions and additions:

• David Johnivin has been promoted to Corporate Chef, iHexagon. Prior to this, Johnivin was the Regional Sales Manager for Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas. Now, Johnivin will be reporting to Paul Milione, Director of Product Management.

• Zac Lennox has joined RATIONAL as Corporate Chef, iHexagon. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Zac was working at Palacios Murphy. He will be reporting to Paul Milione, Director of Product Management.

“With the iHexagon, we’re redefining the future of professional kitchens, pairing cutting-edge innovation with the trusted culinary support RATIONAL is known for,” said Paul Milione, Director of Product Management. “This state-of-the-art technology isn’t just about transforming how food is prepared; it’s about empowering chefs with the tools, expertise, and guidance they need to push boundaries, inspire creativity, and consistently deliver excellence on the plate.”

“At RATIONAL, we believe that innovation is only as strong as the support behind it, and with the iHexagon, you’ll have both. Expanding our resources ensures that as we revolutionize the way kitchens operate, we also deliver the hands-on guidance and expertise our customers deserve.”