RATIONAL USA, the leading manufacturer of intelligent cooking equipment for commercial foodservice, is pleased to announce the following promotions and additions:

• Natasha Daniels has been promoted to Corporate Chef, iVario. Natasha previously worked as Corporate Chef Administrator. Natasha has had an incredible influence on RATIONAL’s culinary support through her presentations, videos, consulting, and strategic planning. Reporting to James Haberstroh, National Corporate Chef, iVario, Daniels supports the Culinary team’s West territory.

• Monica Morgan has joined as Corporate Chef, iVario. Prior to joining RATIONAL in a full time role, Monica worked as a private chef for ChefGurl PCS and was a RATIONAL Certified Chef freelancer. She reports to Haberstroh and supports the team’s Southeast territory.

• Benjamin Callahan has joined as Corporate Chef, iVario. Prior to joining RATIONAL in a full-time role, Benjamin was working as an Executive Chef at Hilton Palacio Del Rio and was a RATIONAL Certified Chef freelancer. He reports to Haberstroh and supports the team’s South territory.

• Robert Clifford has joined as Corporate Chef, Key Accounts. Prior to joining RATIONAL, Robert was with True Food Kitchen as the Executive Chef. He will be reporting to Joel Elliott, National Corporate Chef, Key Accounts.

“We are incredibly proud of Natasha and the work that she does at RATIONAL. We look forward to her growth and future contributions as she works to earn her master’s in culinary arts degree from the CIA School of Graduate Studies,” says Billy Buck, Vice President of Culinary for RATIONAL USA.

“And we are thrilled to bring these other talented chefs into the RATIONAL family. Their experience will significantly enhance both our culinary expertise and sales operations. As our sales continue to rise, expanding our team ensures we can offer even greater support to our customers, because after all, better is all we know.”

This change brings RATIONAL USA to 12 corporate chefs, up from 6 at the start of 2023.