RATIONAL USA is proud to announce a new partnership with Cre8tive Hospitality Solutions. In joining forces with Cre8tive, the RATIONAL brand joins the group’s portfolio of premium restaurant equipment brands for the foodservice industry. Cre8tive offers customers the best resources in Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and southern Illinois (MAFSI Region 16).

“RATIONAL is thrilled about this exciting new partnership and eagerly anticipates the chance to expand this critical market together,” said Ryan Elsen, Vice President of Street Sales for RATIONAL USA. The success of Cre8tive stems from its ability to forge strong partnerships with its collaborators and its representation of top-tier brands.