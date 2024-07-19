RATIONAL USA, the leading manufacturer of intelligent cooking equipment for commercial foodservice, is pleased to announce that Ryan Jacobson has been hired as Sales Director for the Mountain region.

Prior to RATIONAL, Ryan was working as a Director of Local Sales for Sysco. He has a bachelor’s in communications from Central Washington University. He will report to Ryan Elsen, Vice President of Street Sales.

“As the Sales Director for our Mountain Region, Ryan Jacobson has already made an impressive impact since joining RATIONAL. Ryan has implemented a culture of collaboration amongst his team which has fostered a positive work environment, encouraging cooperation and knowledge sharing amongst team members,” said Ryan Elsen, VP of Street Sales for RATIONAL USA.

“His personal approach to the market has strengthened existing customer relationships and further fortified are partnership with Intermountain Food Equipment in the region. We’re certainly looking forward to seeing the ongoing success of the Mountain regional team.”