RATIONAL USA, the leading manufacturer of intelligent cooking equipment for commercial foodservice, is pleased to announce that Joseph Gomez has been promoted to Sales Director for the Central region.

Gomez joined RATIONAL in February 2017 and has been highly successful in his role as an RSM. Joseph was USA Sales Person of the Year in 2021 and in the global Club of Champions three times: 2021 (2nd), 2022 (1st), and 2023 (3rd). He helped develop his rep group into winning Partner of the Year for 2023. He will report to Ryan Elsen, Vice President of Street Sales.

Gomez will fill the leadership role of the late Jayme Schneider, who passed away earlier this year. In recognition of his impact on RATIONAL, along with our entire industry, RATIONAL will introduce the Jayme Schneider Legacy Award. This honor will be bestowed upon a RATIONAL employee who exemplifies a significant and lasting influence. The inaugural presentation of this award will take place at the RATIONAL USA 2025 kickoff event, setting a new precedent for excellence within our organization.

“It was an honor to have Jayme on our sales leadership team. His 17-year career at RATIONAL has been marked by unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership,” says Ryan Elsen. “I am confident that Joe will lead our Central Region to success and that his skillset will continue to propel us into a bright future.”