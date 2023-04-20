RATIONAL USA Welcomes PMR as New Rep Partner

RATIONAL USA is honored to welcome our newest rep partner, PMR. With decades of industry experience, complimentary lines of heavy equipment, and their extensive outside sales, inside sales support, and culinary support, PMR offers customers some of the best resources in MAFSI Region 14 (AR, LA, MS, TN).

PMR’s commitment to sales and customer service excellence is recognized throughout the industry. RATIONAL USA is looking forward to a fruitful partnership:

“We’re extremely excited to welcome PMR to the RATIONAL family. With over 50 years of experience in the market, along with their solid reputation, we’re confident that collectively we’ll be able to strengthen the RATIONAL brand while driving sustainable sales growth in MAFSI Region 14,” says Ryan Elsen, Vice President of Street Sales for RATIONAL USA.