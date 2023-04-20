    RATIONAL USA Welcomes PMR as New Rep Partner

    Industry News | April 20, 2023

    RATIONAL USA is honored to welcome our newest rep partner, PMR.  With decades of industry experience, complimentary lines of heavy equipment, and their extensive outside sales, inside sales support, and culinary support, PMR offers customers some of the best  resources in MAFSI Region 14 (AR, LA, MS, TN). 

    PMR’s commitment to sales and customer service excellence is recognized throughout the industry. RATIONAL USA is looking forward to a fruitful partnership:  

    “We’re extremely excited to welcome PMR to the RATIONAL family. With over 50 years of  experience in the market, along with their solid reputation, we’re confident that collectively we’ll be  able to strengthen the RATIONAL brand while driving sustainable sales growth in MAFSI Region  14,” says Ryan Elsen, Vice President of Street Sales for RATIONAL USA.  

