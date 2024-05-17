Melitron outdoor digital menu boards and experience automation software powered by Raydiant are displayed this week at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

Raydiant, the Experience Operating System for innovative multi-location brands, and Melitron Corporation, a leading manufacturer of outdoor digital menu boards and signage for leading quick service restaurants, announced today a strategic partnership to provide advanced solutions for quick service restaurants that can transform drive-thru experiences and boost customer engagement. Melitron outdoor digital menu boards and signage powered by Raydiant are displayed this week in Raydiant’s booth (#5653) at the National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago.

“We are excited to partner with Melitron to combine our platform with Melitron’s leading outdoor digital menu board and signage solutions,” says Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant. The combined Raydiant-Melitron solution can help quick-service restaurants deliver seamless, personalized drive-thru experiences that will keep customers coming back. Drive-through is a big area of focus for our customers, and we wanted to make sure to partner with the best in the industry.”

“Raydiant offers an innovative dynamic pricing board solution that enhances the customer experience indoors and out, and we are pleased to have our outdoor digital menu board and signage solutions available with their platform,” says Mike Turner, President and CEO of Melitron. This collaboration will benefit quick-service restaurants interested in advancing their drive-thru operations with superior customer experiences.”

Raydiant helps some of the world’s largest restaurant brands create consistent experiences across brick-and-mortar locations. From POS-enabled digital menus in-store and at the drive-thru to self-service solutions and location insights powered by AI, the Raydiant experience platform makes it easy for quick-service restaurants to advance their drive-thru operations and boost customer engagement.

Melitron offers a range of fully customizable outdoor digital menu boards and signage solutions in single, dual, and triple-screen formats featuring LG or Samsung HD display technology. Screen sizes range from 46 to 55 inches. Menu boards and signage come in tablet, pedestal, and wall-mounted formats with optional speakers, microphones, and cameras and are available in custom colors and optional graphics.

All Melitron outdoor digital menu boards and signage are manufactured with a sleek, durable dent- and scratch-resistant metal enclosure with welded construction. They are designed to protect electronic and electrical components against extreme heat, cold, wind, water, and dust.