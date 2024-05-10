Raydiant, the leading in-location experience operating system, announced its participation in The National Restaurant Association Show 2024, which will deliver an epic experience for attendees. In addition to showcasing its innovative restaurant solutions, Raydiant has an exciting lineup of activities and special guests at its booth.

Raydiant has assembled an all-star cast of successful restaurant leaders from renowned brands such as Big Chicken, Square, Crazy Pita, and BurgerFi. These industry experts will be available at the Raydiant booth, acting as consultants and sharing their valuable insights with attendees. This unique opportunity allows restaurant owners and executives to engage with and learn from some of the most prominent figures in the business.

Furthermore, Raydiant will be hosting a live podcast series directly from its booth, featuring an impressive roster of guests, including:

● Michael Chachula, Chief Information Officer – CIO | CTO at FAT Brands

● Erin Newkirk, Chief Brand & Marketing Officer at Caribou Coffee

● Amy Chaffin, Vice President Foodservice and On Premise Channel Strategy and Planning at The Coca-Cola Company

● Jason Mceachern, CIO of Big Chicken

● Chris Treloar, CEO of PLNT Burger

● Trey Dyer, CEO of Mesero Restaurant Group

Bobby Marhamat, CEO of Raydiant, will host the live podcast sessions, providing attendees with a rare chance to gain valuable insights and learn from the best in the business.

“We are incredibly excited to bring this epic experience to The National Restaurant Association Show,” said Ryan Helmstetler, VP of Marketing of Raydiant. “By bringing together industry leaders and experts, we aim to create a platform for knowledge sharing and networking that will empower restaurant owners and executives to take their businesses to the next level.”

Visit the Raydiant booth at The National Restaurant Association Show 2023 to participate in this extraordinary experience, engage with industry leaders, and discover how Raydiant’s solutions can revolutionize your restaurant operations. Learn more at

https://inbound.raydiant.com/nra-2024