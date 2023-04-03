RBI Appoints Mike Hancock as President of Firehouse Subs

Josh Kobza, CEO of Restaurant Brands International (RBI), announced that Mike Hancock has been appointed President of Firehouse Subs, U.S. and Canada.

“Throughout his 10 years with RBI, Mike Hancock has established himself as a leader who builds strong teams, drives great business results and develops trust with franchisees and restaurant owners,” said Josh Kobza.

“I also want to thank Don Fox who has been an excellent partner and has such an impressive career in QSR over the last 40 years,” adds Kobza. “Don will become Chairman of Firehouse Subs and continue to be involved in the brand’s Public Safety Foundation.”

“I am very excited to take on this new opportunity. Firehouse Subs has a unique combination of an incredibly strong brand, exceptional sandwiches, passionate franchisees, and an unparalleled foundation that supports fire fighters and first responders across North America” says Mike Hancock, President Firehouse Subs U.S. and Canada. “There is tremendous opportunity to grow the brand and our mission across North America, and I’m looking forward to working closely with our franchisees to make that happen.”

Mike Hancock has been with RBI for ten years, including leading development, franchising and operations for Burger King in Europe and the United States, as Chief Operating Officer for Tim Hortons in Canada and most recently as Chief Operating Officer for Firehouse Subs.