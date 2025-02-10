Reality Based Group (RBG), a leading tech-enabled mystery shopping and customer experience improvement firm, has announced an exciting new partnership with the fast-growing restaurant chain, Dave’s Hot Chicken. This collaboration aims to elevate the guest experience across all Dave’s Hot Chicken locations by leveraging RBG’s cutting-edge video mystery shopping solution.

Through this strategic alliance, Dave’s Hot Chicken will benefit from RBG’s proprietary technology and in-depth mystery shopping data to refine its customer service, operational efficiency, and brand consistency. As Dave’s Hot Chicken continues its rapid expansion, this partnership will ensure that its renowned spicy chicken and bold flavors are paired with an equally exceptional customer experience.

Since partnering with RBG, Dave’s has already seen a big impact, increasing its Google review ratings to the highest in the industry.

“This partnership is all about elevating the customer experience as Dave’s continues their incredible growth,” said Josh Stern, CEO of Reality Based Group. “We’re here to support their amazing culture and ensure they have the most accurate data possible to deliver the brand promise. We couldn’t be more excited to be on this rocket ship that is Dave’s.”

“Providing video mystery shoppers to our franchise owners and operators allows them to see how their restaurants are performing from the guest’s POV so they can reward great performance and correct and improve opportunity areas.” said Jim Bitticks, President of Dave’s Hot Chicken. “Our franchisees love the video shops and we’ve already seen an improvement in our guest metrics.”

This partnership reflects both companies’ commitment to excellence and innovation and signals a new era in Dave’s Hot Chicken’s customer experience journey.