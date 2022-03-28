Red Bull Slushes Make their Summer Return at Sonic Drive-In

Red Bull Slushes are back for the summer at Sonic Drive-In. This year, the lineup includes the new Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot Slush – an exclusive Slush flavor that delivers the wings of Red Bull Energy Drink with the taste of strawberries and apricots. Red Bull Slushes are available for a limited time at drive-ins nationwide, and Sonic App users can enjoy them for half price any time they order online or in the Sonic App.

Red Bull Slushes feature Sonic Slush hand-mixed with Red Bull Energy Drink or Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot to provide a special summer taste to accompany all your warm weather adventures.

Red Bull Slushes are priced at $3.99 for a medium, and 8.4 fl oz cans of Red Bull Energy Drink and Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot are also available for $2.99 at participating drive-ins.

“For the fourth year in a row, we’re bringing the fan-favorite Red Bull Slushes back to the Sonic menu, and our guests are going to love the way the new Red Bull Summer Edition Strawberry Apricot Slush captures the refreshing fruit flavors and excitement of summertime. Slushes are an iconic drink at Sonic, especially during the warmer months, and our partnership with Red Bull allows us to bring even more refreshing fun to the summer season,” says Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary and menu innovation at Sonic.

Red Bull Slushes are available at drive-ins nationwide through August 28, while supplies last. Guests can place an order online or in the Sonic App for contactless payment and ordering.