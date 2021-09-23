The Red Chickz Begins Southwest Expansion

The Red Chickz, a new Nashville hot chicken brand, is taking strides to bring their fresh, made-to-order twists on the Southern classic to the Southwest. Since catching the eyes of over 947,400 on Tik Tok and 96,300 on Instagram with mouth-watering photos and videos of their perfectly crispy hot chicken drizzled with homemade Comeback Sauce, The Red Chickz has made a name for themselves in their home state of California and is ready to expand. With one location currently operating in Downtown Los Angeles and another expected to open this fall in Culver City, the brand has plans to add 40 more locations in California, 25 locations in Texas, 10 in Nevada, and 10 in Arizona within the next 18 months.

“Our first location in Downtown Los Angeles has done remarkably well since opening in 2018 and we are confident that we will be just as successful in more places,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, founder of The Red Chickz. “We see huge potential in to continuing to expand in California, as well as entering markets like Texas, Nevada, and Arizona.”

Three years ago, Founder Shawn Lalehzarian noticed his community’s tastes were changing and wanted to base his restaurant on a new concept to reflect that. Around that time, Nashville hot chicken had emerged as the latest food trend, so Lalehzarian hopped on a plane to Nashville to immerse himself in the culture and develop his own recipe to bring back to L.A. The Red Chickz was then born. Since then, The Red Chickz has taken this concept to the next level by fusing Nashville hot chicken with various American favorites and showing these creations off on social media.

“We are extremely passionate about serving high quality food in a fun, fast casual setting and the Southwest region is the perfect place for us to continue expanding,” says Lalehzarian. “Our social media following and success in Los Angeles has made it clear that a lot of people want to try our food for themselves and we couldn’t be happier to give them that opportunity.”

The Red Chickz brings Nashville to you with their own version of the city’s famous food. The initial investment necessary to open a single location ranges between $364,000 and $821,000.