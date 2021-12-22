The Red Chickz Donates 300 Baskets of Food

The Red Chickz − the trendiest new Nashville hot chicken franchise – just wrapped up another successful Thanksgiving basket brigade event for the sixth consecutive year. After raising a total of $10,000, The Red Chickz leadership team, staff, and volunteers were able to donate 300 baskets of food to financially challenged families in their hometown of Los Angeles, California, for the holiday.

Each basket contained the essentials for a Thanksgiving feast such as turkey, stuffing, bread, vegetables, drinks, and desserts. 150 baskets were picked up by families at Centro de Ninos day care and the parking lot of Christian Assembly church in Eagle Rock and another 150 were delivered directly to their homes.

“We are so proud of the turnout for this year’s event and we are thankful for the staff and volunteers who made it happen,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “It means the world to us to be able to give back to the Los Angeles community that we have been so lucky to call home and we are already looking forward to next year’s Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”

