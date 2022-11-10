The Red Chickz Hosting Thanksgiving Basket Brigade

The Red Chickz announced its annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade. Going into their sixth year holding this event, The Red Chickz is giving back by donating baskets of food to financially challenged families across Los Angeles. Each dinner basket includes turkey, stuffing, bread, vegetables, desserts, drinks and all the other essentials of a Thanksgiving dinner. The brand has set up an online fundraiser for the event and is accepting donations which will all go towards purchasing items for the baskets.

Since first launching the initiative in 2017, The Red Chickz has seen its Thanksgiving Basket Brigade success grow year after year. The brand has gone from raising money to feed 5 families its first year, to now being able to provide 250 families with a Thanksgiving Dinner basket in 2021. This year, they hope to be able to provide 500+ families across Los Angeles with baskets.

“The Red Chickz is very proud to be holding this event that has such a positive impact on our home community of Los Angeles,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “We always look for new ways to give back to the community and look forward to our annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade.”

While the number of Nashville Hot Chicken concepts in Los Angeles continues to grow, The Red Chickz has maintained its reputation as a category differentiator by bringing a fresh take on the signature Southern dish. The brand takes customers’ tastebuds on a journey like never before with original creations like Chickz N French Toast and Chickz Tacos. Newer additions to its menu include vegetarian Nashville Hot Cauliflower and Bacon Sauce Chickz Sandwich. The Red Chickz also offers six different spice levels to coat its proteins in, ensuring that the brand has something to please everyone’s cravings.