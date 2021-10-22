The Red Chickz Hosts Sixth Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade

The Red Chickz − the trendiest new Nashville hot chicken franchise – is getting into the Thanksgiving spirit for the sixth year in a row by donating baskets of food to financially challenged families in Los Angeles, California. The Red Chickz leadership team, staff, and volunteers will be assembling and delivering the baskets on Tuesday, November 23. Each basket is valued between $50 and $70 and includes turkey, stuffing, bread, vegetables, drinks, and desserts. The brand has set up an online fundraiser for the event and is accepting donations until November 16. All donations will go towards purchasing the basket items.

After the brand set and achieved a goal of feeding five families the first year, they have grown their success significantly, feeding 250 families last year. This Thanksgiving, The Red Chickz aims to double their success from the previous year to feed a total of 500 families in Los Angeles.

“Giving back to the community is something that we have always been passionate about and Thanksgiving is a time where we can bring the community together by helping local families who struggle all year long,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “Our Thanksgiving Basket Brigade has been an event that we look forward to for six years now and we are so proud of how much it has grown since the start.”

The Red Chickz’s various menu items have caught the eyes of thousands on social media, leading it to become one of the most popular Tik Tok accounts in the restaurant industry with over 959,300 followers. Whether it’s cutting into their crispy chicken tenders or artfully drizzling Comeback Sauce onto sandwiches, viewers can’t get enough. Their Instagram isn’t far behind, with over 96,600 followers liking and commenting on their posts of the chicken up close to show off every delicious detail.

The Red Chickz makes their Nashville hot chicken to order in six different spice levels and forms such as sandwiches, tenders, wings, and tacos. Shrimp is also featured on the menu and can be tossed in the same spice mixtures. To accompany the mains, The Red Chickz also has some classic Southern staple sides like potato wedges and coleslaw, and makes their own “Comeback Sauce” to dunk in.

To make a donation for The Red Chickz Thanksgiving Basket Brigade, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/Redchickzbasketbrigade.

The Red Chickz brings Nashville to Los Angeles with their own version of the city’s famous food.