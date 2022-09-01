Red Chickz to Sponsor the 10th Annual ESPN LA Golf Classic

The Red Chickz announced that they will be supporting ESPN LA at their 10th annual Golf Classic on September 9. The brand has sponsored this event twice before, but this is the first time they are participating as ESPN LA’s partner. The event will take place at the Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda and will host over 150 participants for a day of fun in an effort to give back to The V Foundation for Cancer Research ®. The Red Chickz will serve some of their signature menu items to attendees including the Chickz Original Sandwich, Chickz Tenders, potato wedges, and their newest addition, the Chickz Bacon Sauce Sandwich.

The ESPN LA Golf Classic is an opportunity to play golf at a beautiful course, meet celebrity athletes and ESPN LA Radio personalities, witness a live broadcast, and enjoy breakfast, catered lunch and a post-round reception complete with food, drinks and amazing raffle prizes. But most importantly, the ESPN LA Golf Classic raises money for a cause dear to the hearts of millions, The V Foundation for Cancer Research ®. The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve victory over cancer. Since its start in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded over $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

“This is our third time helping out at this event, and we are so proud to be supporting such a great cause as an official partner of ESPN LA,” says Shawn Lalehzarian, Founder of The Red Chickz. “The V Foundation for Cancer Research is an amazing organization that is truly making a difference for the millions of people affected by cancer, so we are honored to be included in their fundraising efforts.”

The Red Chickz was founded in 2018 by Lalehzarian, an Iranian immigrant who learned English by working in many different roles in the restaurant industry. After being promoted to his first senior management position, he realized his dream was to open his own restaurant. While exploring what food trends would best fit the Los Angeles community’s changing tastes, Lalehzarian discovered Nashville Hot Chicken, made a trip out there to perfect a recipe, and The Red Chickz was then born. In 2021, Lalehzarian launched the franchise program for the Nashville Hot Chicken brand, showing that Shawn and The Red Chickz are a true example of the American dream.

“We’re passionate about giving back to the community, so to be able to contribute to this cause by doing what we do best – serving up our fresh take on Nashville hot chicken – is the best of both worlds,” adds Lalehzarian.