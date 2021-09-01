The Red Chickz Sponsoring 8th Annual ESPNLA Golf Classic

The Red Chickz, a new Nashville hot chicken franchise, is sponsoring an equally hot event. After successfully catering the highly sought-after event in 2019, The Red Chickz is proud to be a sponsor once again for the 8th Annual ESPNLA Golf Classic on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Black Gold Golf Club in Yorba Linda.

The ESPN LA Golf Classic is an opportunity to play golf at a beautiful course, meet celebrity athletes and ESPN LA Radio personalities, witness a live broadcast, and enjoy breakfast, catered lunch and a post-round reception complete with food, drinks and amazing raffle prizes. But most importantly, the ESPN LA Golf Classic raises money for a cause dear to the hearts of millions, The V Foundation for Cancer Research ®. The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by ESPN and legendary basketball coach Jim Valvano with one goal in mind: to achieve victory over cancer. Since its start in 1993, the V Foundation has awarded over $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide.

“The V Foundation for Cancer Research is a great organization, and we are so happy to be a part of the fundraising efforts for an organization that helps advance the lives of millions affected by cancer,” says founder Shawn Lalehzarian.

The Red Chickz’s various menu items have caught the eyes of thousands on social media, leading it to become one of the most popular Tik Tok accounts in the restaurant industry with over 838,000 followers. Whether it’s cutting into their crispy chicken tenders or artfully drizzling Comeback Sauce onto sandwiches, viewers can’t get enough. Their Instagram isn’t far behind, with over 92,000 followers liking and commenting on their posts of the chicken up close to show off every delicious detail.

The Red Chickz makes their Nashville hot chicken to order in six different spice levels and forms such as sandwiches, tenders, wings, and tacos. Shrimp is also featured on the menu and can be tossed in the same spice mixtures. To accompany the mains, The Red Chickz also has some classic Southern staple sides like potato wedges and coleslaw, and makes their own “Comeback Sauce” to dunk in.

“We are ecstatic to be sponsoring such a prestigious event,” says Lalehzarian. “We are honored to treat all of the generous donors attending and introduce them to our fresh and delicious hot chicken at the same time.”