Red Diamond Coffee & Tea, a leader in delivering world-class coffee and tea products, is expanding its popular Simple Sweet line with two new offerings: Simple Sweet Lemonade and Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea. These additions meet the evolving needs of foodservice operators by streamlining the back-of-house beverage preparation process while delivering consistent sweetness and the same terrific flavor every time.

The Simple Sweet line is specifically designed to save operators time, provide consistency of flavor and reduce mess by eliminating the need for measuring sugar and stirring. By combining the sweetening and brewing steps into one easy process, Red Diamond ensures that operators can offer perfectly sweetened beverages with less hassle and no compromise on taste. Notably, the entire Simple Sweet line can be made using the same brewing equipment.

New Products Include:

Simple Sweet Lemonade: Fresh-made lemonade – without the hand-squeezed hassle. Simple Sweet Lemonade leverages tea equipment and features real lemon pieces and pre-measured sugar already in the bag, reducing labor and alleviating the need for additional equipment.

Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea: For consumers who prefer a sweeter option, the new Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea tastes 25% sweeter than Original Simple Sweet Tea, offering an extra burst of flavor with the same ease of preparation.

“Operators are constantly looking for ways to simplify their workflows without sacrificing quality,” said Emily Wood Bowron Forehand, Senior Vice President of Strategic Marketing at Red Diamond. “With the addition of Simple Sweet Lemonade and Extra Sweet Tea, we’re giving them even more options to meet their customers’ preferences while reducing prep time and increasing efficiency.”

The Simple Sweet line, already a favorite among operators, includes the following offerings:

Original Sweet Tea : A traditional sweet tea, the original formula is a perfect combination of Red Diamond Tea and pre-measured cane sugar, simplifying back-of-house operations by brewing and sweetening at once.

: A traditional sweet tea, the original formula is a perfect combination of Red Diamond Tea and pre-measured cane sugar, simplifying back-of-house operations by brewing and sweetening at once. Sweet Tea 2.0 : Enjoy the same sweetness but with 47% fewer calories compared to Red Diamond’s Original Simple Sweet Tea. 2.0 has a wider range of equipment applications.

: Enjoy the same sweetness but with 47% fewer calories compared to Red Diamond’s Original Simple Sweet Tea. 2.0 has a wider range of equipment applications. Peach Tea : A refreshing black tea infused with the flavors and aroma of a juicy, ripe peach.

: A refreshing black tea infused with the flavors and aroma of a juicy, ripe peach. Watermelon Tea: A distinct favorite that highlights the sweetness of watermelon for a consistent punch of flavor poured every time.

With the addition of Simple Sweet Lemonade and Simple Sweet Extra Sweet Tea, Red Diamond continues to provide foodservice operators with versatile, delicious, and easy-to-prepare beverage solutions.